StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

