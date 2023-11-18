StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

