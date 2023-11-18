StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on STRM
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.