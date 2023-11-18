StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.