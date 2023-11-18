StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 512.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 248.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

