StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.