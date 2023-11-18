StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.