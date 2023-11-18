StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

