Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kinder Morgan Call Options (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 28,049 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 15,478 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 298,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,061,000 after purchasing an additional 76,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

