Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,031 call options.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Activity at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,845,000 after purchasing an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

(Get Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.