Steven A. Adams Sells 1,800 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.26. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

