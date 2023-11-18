State Street (NYSE:STT) versus FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Head to Head Analysis

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for State Street and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 9 3 0 2.15 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $75.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than State Street.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.6% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares State Street and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 14.07% 12.19% 0.94% FinWise Bancorp 23.47% 13.63% 4.19%

Risk & Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and FinWise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.69 billion 1.58 $2.77 billion $6.85 10.25 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.53 $25.11 million $1.50 7.33

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

State Street beats FinWise Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

