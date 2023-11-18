State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

