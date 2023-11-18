Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 697,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

