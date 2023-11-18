Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $30.44

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.44, but opened at $28.07. Squarespace shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 493,919 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQSP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

Squarespace Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $51,035.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,227,335.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,425,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,643,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $51,035.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,957,917 shares of company stock valued at $166,189,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

