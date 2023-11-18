Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 23,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

LUV stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

