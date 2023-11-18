Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $11.35

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.87. Sonos shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 1,534,389 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,477,000 after purchasing an additional 436,696 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sonos by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after buying an additional 107,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,918,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

