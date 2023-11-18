Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

