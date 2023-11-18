Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock worth $6,118,301 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

View Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.