Short Interest in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expands By 6.9%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $199,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

