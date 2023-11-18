Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Increases By 6.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

