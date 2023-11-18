Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Drops By 9.6%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.67%.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.