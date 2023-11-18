Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rises By 10.2%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 940,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.