Short Interest in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Rises By 10.0%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,700 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DIN opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

