Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rises By 10.1%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $726.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,516,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $35,955.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

