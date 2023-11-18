Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Up 3.4 %

LON ICP opened at GBX 1,509 ($18.53) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,356.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,355.29. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,067.97 ($13.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,536.50 ($18.87). The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,959.74, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a GBX 25.80 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.