Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of SHPW opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shapeways by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.