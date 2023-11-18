Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPWFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shapeways Stock Performance

Shares of SHPW opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Shapeways by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Shapeways during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways

(Get Free Report)

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.