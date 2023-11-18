SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

