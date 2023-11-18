Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Shoe Carnival in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Shoe Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

