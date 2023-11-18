Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 671,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $41,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $76.23.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.