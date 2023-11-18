Scotiabank Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$36.50

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.44 and a 52-week high of C$33.87.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

