Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.78.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3695122 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
