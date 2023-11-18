Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

