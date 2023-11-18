Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $50.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after purchasing an additional 486,706 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,650,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

