Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 242,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $111.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

