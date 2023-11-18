Roth Capital Downgrades Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DFLI. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dragonfly Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
