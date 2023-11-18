Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

