Rock Creek Group LP Has $801,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

