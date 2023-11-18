Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 312,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 520,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Riskified by 24.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riskified by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $665.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.20.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

