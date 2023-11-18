Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,034 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Encompass Health worth $20,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after acquiring an additional 883,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

