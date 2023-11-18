Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Entegris worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth $70,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.86 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

