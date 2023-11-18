Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

NYSE:AA opened at $26.22 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.11%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

