Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

