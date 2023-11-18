Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Selective Insurance Group worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.47 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $297,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $297,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,137,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

