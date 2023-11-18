Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Polaris were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

