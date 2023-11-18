Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,044 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teradata were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,471.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $83,016.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,471.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

