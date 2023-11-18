Reviewing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 7.19% 10.66% 8.60% Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Playtika shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Playtika 0 8 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scienjoy and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $91.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,400.00%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $12.41, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Given Scienjoy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Playtika.

Volatility and Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.35 $28.03 million $0.38 6.84 Playtika $2.62 billion 1.17 $275.30 million $0.78 10.69

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Playtika beats Scienjoy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

