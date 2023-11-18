Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 51 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.49.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $492.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

