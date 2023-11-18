Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,400,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,496,000 after buying an additional 147,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.