Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Anterix Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.08 million, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

