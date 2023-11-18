Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Repsol

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.