Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 639.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 639.44 ($7.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 629 ($7.72) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,964 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £11,626.88 ($14,278.37). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs acquired 22,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £100,319.52 ($123,197.25). Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

LON:RTO opened at GBX 463.70 ($5.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,864.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 589.62.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

